Storm Stella is making her way to London this weekend

You’d be forgiven for thinking we’d seen the last of the rubbish weather if you’ve been lucky enough to spend any time outdoors today. But don’t do what us Brits do best and don your short shorts at the first sight of sun, as Storm Stella is heading our way.

Having caused chaos across the pond with lashing rain and gusty gales, Stella’s now heading to our shores and is likely to bring blizzard conditions and 50mph winds with her.

Luckily we won’t have the power cuts and cancelled flights the US had to contend with, but the Met Office has warned that the weekend will be wet and the weather changeable across London and the South-east. So don't pin all your hopes on a rooftop bar sesh this weekend.

