Sweet tooth? A dessert-only street food market is coming to London today

A pudding-only street food market called Just Desserts is setting up in Covent Garden today. And just looking at the line-up is giving us a sugar rush. There’s all manner of cake, ice cream, caramel and chocolate – it’s a bit like if Willy Wonka were to do a street food market, but without the theatricals and creepy purple three-piece.

Open from 11am to 6pm today in Mercers Walk, Just Desserts features ice cream from Time Out favourite Nonna’s Gelato as well as sweet treats from Simply Pavlova, Cat Food Cakes (Food by Cat, not nosh for felines), Portuguese and Brazilian delights from Silmar Taste and an intriguing-looking doughnut-waffle hybrid from Dhan Waffle.

It’s free to enter but obvs you have to pay for the puds. Leave work early. Don’t you deserve it?

Just Desserts is open today 11am-6pm in Mercers Walk, off Mercer St, WC2H 9QR.

Want some pudding porn? Here are London’s most showstopping desserts.