Swingers is hosting London’s first crazy golf championship

Feeling competitive? Swingers, London’s first permanent crazy golf bar, has announced a tournament to find London’s ultimate crazy golf champion.

The Swingers Open, which starts on April 24 and runs until September 11, will pit teams of eight against other companies from the same industry. The winners of each round will receive a boozy luxury hamper courtesy of Tanqueray TEN and a place in the semi-finals on September 4.

What’s more, win the grand final and your team will win a trip to Paris including first class Eurostar travel, a night at Le Grand Pigalle, dinner and a Tanqueray experience. If that isn’t a hole in one, we don’t know what is. The victors will also receive the coveted Swingers Trophy and champion green jackets, designed by Gresham Blake.

Entry to the tournament is a hefty £160 per team, but this includes a cocktail on arrival (essential pre-game preparation), plus food from one of Swinger’s street food vendors, which includes Patty & Bun, Pizza Pilgrims and Bubbledogs.

Swingers, which opened in April of last year, features two nine-hole courses with a variety of obstacles including lighthouses, a loop-the-loop and even a rotating windmill. Think your golf skills are above par? Email open@swingersLDN.com to enter.

Swingers is at 8 Brown’s Buildings, EC3A 8AL.

