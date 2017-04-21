Tapas titans Brindisa are launching a weekend rice brunch. Yeah, rice

So we love a retro Rice Crispies fix in the morning. But rice brunch? That’s a new one on us. But it’s how Spanish restaurant Brindisa will be seeing in the weekends as of May 1, when their Shoreditch branch launches with a new brunch menu filled with five rice dishes.

Early risers in east London who are bored of eggs and bacon can tuck into a feast of ‘arroces’, with rice dishes including an arroz de costillas made from pork ribs and morcilla (black pudding), a paella marinera with prawns, cuttlefish and mussels and a fancy caldoso de bogavante, a broth filled with lobster (and rice, obvs).

Cocktails with a Spanish lean will be available to wash down all those carbs, with a sherry spritz sounding like the pick of the bunch after a big night on the town.

The new brunch menu launches on Monday May 1 at Brindisa Shoreditch and will be available every Saturday and Sunday thereafter, from midday to 5pm.

