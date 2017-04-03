Tate Modern was the most popular modern art museum in the world last year

You can shove your Pompidou up your Guggenheim, because London’s Tate Modern has officially been crowned the biggest deal in modern and contemporary art. Visitor figures revealed by The Art Newspaper show that it attracted 5.9 million tourists with massive backpacks and desperately bored new mums- art-lovers in 2016, making it the only modern and contemporary museum in the top ten art museums for the year.

It probably helped that Tate Modern unveiled its big fancy new extension last summer, and that it put on really quite good shows like the Georgia O’Keeffe retrospective, which attracted a whopping 3,000 visitors a day. How do you like them apples, MoMA? Come at us, MAXXI, we see you! What’s good, Museum für Moderne Kunst?! YOU CAN'T COME CLOSE!

