Thai BBQ legends Som Saa and Smoking Goat are popping up in Hackney this weekend

East London, don’t even bother trying to sneak into the Secret Garden Party – there’s something far more fiery heading your way. Thai BBQ greats Som Saa are putting on a weekend residency at Climpson’s Arch in Hackney, and on Sunday they’re bringing a Thai BBQ friend: Smoking Goat.

Inspired by the street food markets of Thailand, Som Saa are promising lively, late night vibes. The menu will be a roll-call of restaurant favourites, as well as nostalgic throwbacks to the dishes at their original Climpson’s Arch residency – yup, that’s right, this is a bit of a homecoming. We’re already fantasising about the green papaya salad and ‘Geng hung lay’ – pork belly curry with ginger and pickled garlic. When Smoking Goat arrive, they’ll be showcasing dishes set for their new Shoreditch site, including spicy sour Tom Yam Nam Sai. Apparently there’s live Thai music too at this weekender – which sounds a bit more interesting than Metronomy tbh.

Som Saa’s weekend residency at Climpson’s Arch will be Sat Jul 22 and Sun Jul 23, joined by Smoking Goat on Sunday only.

