The best restaurant in London now takes bookings

It’s official: The Barbary is the best restaurant in London. But up until very recently, if you wanted to get a seat at their lovely horseshoe-shaped bar, you had to queue for it. And the queue is long. Well, the good news is The Barbary now take bookings. Very specific bookings at very specific times, but still. Every day, there’s a midday slot and a 5pm table you can reserve online via The Barbary’s website, leaving you to swan in, line-free, like some sort of movie star.

