The best things happening in south London this weekend

South Londoners look lively. This weekend you can fill your bags with retro goods at Peckham's best flea market, have a mosey around the homes of Lambeth's most creative folks and jump into a Candy Floss Cloud at Dulwich Picture Gallery's special food-themed late. Go out, and enjoy!

Weekend wonders in south London

Peckham Salvage Yard. Copeland Gallery. Sat-Sun. Free. Get those busy hands on vintage threads, cool ceramics, atomic era electricals and antique luggage at this south London fair from the good people behind Hackney Flea Market.

Lambeth Open. Various venues in Lambeth. Sat – Sun. Free. Have a snoop around the homes, workshops and studios of Lambeth’s most creative inhabitants. Venues all over the borough will be open to the public in order to showcase the many arts and crafts that are produced under locals' noses. Look online for a map of all the places you can venture in to.

Gallery Lates: Feast. Dulwich Picture Gallery. Fri. £5-£12. Feast your eyes, ears and nose on this multi-sensory evening and discover how Dulwich Picture Gallery’s collections relate to food. Make your own work of art with edible paints and dive into a 'Candy Floss Cloud'.

Pegasus Opera. Brixton Library. Sat. Free. Mark Black History Month by seeing inclusive south London arts company, Pegasus, celebrate the black presence in Opera through a mix of performances about African American poet Paul Lawrence Dunbar and Margret Garner.

Get out of town

Some things are worth going the extra mile for. Dig out your travel card and head along to these gorgeous exhibitions.

Basquiat: Boom for Real. Barbican. £16. See the first major UK show dedicated to the hugely significant New York painter Jean-Michel Basquiat. Teaming with graffiti smears, naive imagery and expressionistic splodges this is a truly rare art treat, and feels seriously special.

Illuminating India. Science Museum. Free. This is a fascinating look at India’s influence on science and maths. See the earliest example of the ‘zero’ symbol in ancient Bakhshali manuscript and rich monochrome Indian photography dating back to 1857.

Classic locations that deserve your time this weekend

Eltham Palace. £14.40, £13 concs. See two beautiful palaces for the price of one. The remains of the Tudor palace include a bridge over the moat, as well as the impressive Great Hall. The biggest draw now, though, is the gorgeous art deco house built adjoining the Great Hall in 1936 by textiles heir Stephen Courtauld.

Columbia Road Flower Market. Columbia Road overflows with bucketfuls of beautiful flowers every Sunday. Visit what must be London's most attractive market and stock up on blooms, bulbs and bedding plants.

Finally...

