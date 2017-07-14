The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Friday

1. Today is Bastille Day, so you might as well celebrate with complimentary croissant from upmarket French café chain Paul. All you need to do is stroll into a London branch of the café wearing red, white and blue stripes, shout ‘Bonjour Paul!’ at the cashier and voilà, a free buttery snack.

2. Tickets for the theatre adaptation of Network starring Bryan Cranston from 'Breaking Bad' are now on sale. If you act fast you can hear Walter White snarl the infamous line: 'I'm mad as hell and I'm not going to take it any more!' on stage at The National Theatre in November.

3. Something very big is happening at the National History Museum today as they unveil a 25.2 metre whale skeleton in the Hintze Hall, replacing the much-loved Diplodocus dinosaur, 'Dippy'. You can meet Hope the whale at the museum from 10am.