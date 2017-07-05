The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Wednesday

1. Book publishers Penguin will be celebrating Pride with a multi-arts event at Proud Camden tonight. Book in advance to see live music from Bloc Party's Kele Okereke, readings from Paul Flynn and Matthew Todd, a Stonewall photography exhibition and a pop-up LGBT+ bookshop. Doors open at 6:30pm and tickets start at £15.

2. Sing your heart out at Musical Bingo, where the host plays songs instead of shouting out the numbers. Part of the London Bridge City Summer Festival, the free night will be taking over The Scoop from 7pm. Expect themed rounds, ridiculous costumes and showers of confetti.

3. Watch Broadway star Audra McDonald in her intense, heartbreaking portrayal of blues singer Billie Holiday in the new production 'Lady Day at Emerson's Bar and Grill'. The show will be staged at the Wyndham's Theatre in Leicester Square until September 9.