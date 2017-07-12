The daily briefing: everything you need to get you through Wednesday

1. Tate Modern's new blockbuster show 'Soul of a Nation: Art in the Age of Black Power' opens today. Tracing an underlooked 20-year period of creative innovation among African American artists, the show explores figurative, abstract and photographic works set against the seismic backdrop of the civil rights movement.

2. It's Bastille Day this Friday, which means the novelty French snacks are on their way. Look out for the 'Frenchie', from cronut creator Dominique Ansel. This double-decker pastry puff, stuffed with Nutella cream, comes ‘dressed’ in a Breton-style striped shirt, and is available from Dominique Ansel’s boutique bakery in Victoria until Sunday July 16.

3. The London Transport Museum has released tickets for its latest 'Hidden London' tours, which include a ‘secret station’ on Down Street, used by Winston Churchill to host meetings and hide during the Blitz, and a mile-long World War II shelter in Clapham. Last year they filled up almost immediately, so act fast.