Zut alors! The creator of the cronut is doing a beret-wearing pastry for Bastille Day

Bastille Day is this Friday, which means one thing: a whole host of novelty edibles will be hitting the streets of London. Getting in on the action is Dominique Ansel, creator of the cronut, who’s come up with a ‘Frenchie’ to celebrate la Fête Nationale (that’s the Gallic name for Bastille Day, Francophiles). It’s a religieuse – a double-decker pastry puff, stuffed with Nutella cream – ‘dressed’ in a Breton-style striped shirt and meringue beret. C’est adorable!

The sweet little number will be available from Dominique Ansel’s boutique bakery in Victoria until Sunday July 16. Merci, Monsieur Ansel.

