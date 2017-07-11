  • Blog
Zut alors! The creator of the cronut is doing a beret-wearing pastry for Bastille Day

By Tom Howells Posted: Tuesday July 11 2017, 1:22pm

Bastille Day is this Friday, which means one thing: a whole host of novelty edibles will be hitting the streets of London. Getting in on the action is Dominique Ansel, creator of the cronut, who’s come up with a ‘Frenchie’ to celebrate la Fête Nationale (that’s the Gallic name for Bastille Day, Francophiles). It’s a religieuse – a double-decker pastry puff, stuffed with Nutella cream – ‘dressed’ in a Breton-style striped shirt and meringue beret. C’est adorable!

The sweet little number will be available from Dominique Ansel’s boutique bakery in Victoria until Sunday July 16. Merci, Monsieur Ansel.

The Fête is on: check out our list of French eateries in London.

