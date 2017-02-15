The London Fire Brigade blames 'Fifty Shades of Grey' for an increase in sex toy-related incidents

If you've seen the new 'Fifty Shades of Grey' film recently, you might have found yourself in a bit of an awkward situation, and not just because of the cringe-worthy spanking scenes. Apparently, the amount of Londoners getting kinky with cock rings has soared in the wake of EL James' raunchy franchise.

All fun and games, you might think, until you realise you're stuck with your trousers around your ankles and a tightening rubber ring around your willy. Since April 2016 the London Fire Brigade has been called out to nine such incidents, the same number as the previous two years combined. In what's been branded 'the Fifty Shades effect', increases in handcuff rescues have also been reported.

In the last five years, there have been 102 incidents involving handcuffs and 23 incidents where a cock ring has had to be removed. As well as being painful and embarrassing, it's also an expensive predicament to find yourself in. Each incident costs at least £326 from the taxpayer's pocket, adding up to a staggering £830,000 in the last five years. So folks, if it doesn't fit, don't force it – and remember where you put the keys.

