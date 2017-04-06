The new National Theatre season includes a one-off show about Donald Trump

The National Theatre has announced its latest season, which includes ‘Oslo’ (Sep 5-23 then on to the Harold Pinter Theatre) – a hit American play about the Oslo Peace Accords that will play at the NT for a couple of weeks before hitting the West End; a special season of LGBTQ play readings to tie in with this year’s Pride (Jul 6-10); the return of the hit ‘Jane Eyre’ (Sep 26-Oct 21), and dates, finally, for its big revival of Sondheim’s ‘Follies’ (Aug 22-Nov 4) starring Imelda Staunton.

They’ll go on sale May 5, but even before that comes ‘All the President's Men? – Scenes from the U.S. Senate's Confirmation Hearings’, a gripping one-off West End reading of a verbatim play – edited and directed by Nicolas Kent – based on the ferocious clashes between Democrat and Republican senators that took place in the confirmation hearings for Donald Trump’s cabinet picks in January this year.

With a single performance in the West End’s Garrick Theatre on April 24 and tickets on sale now from the NT’s website, it’s probably going to sell out today, so get involved.

