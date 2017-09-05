The Postal Museum is looking for cat mascots, and the applications are adorable 😻

Not too long ago, the Post Office used to employ cats to keep sacks of letters mouse-free. The most famous was Tibs the Great, who worked at Post Office headquarters in London for 14 years and was officially paid 2s 6d per week. His successor Blackie served until 1984, when rodent-proof plastic sacks were phased in. Now the new Postal Museum is reviving the custom and recruiting its own post cat.

Twelve feline volunteers will become Postal Museum Cats for a month each, with recruitment on a rolling basis. It’s only a ceremonial role, so the cats will be working from home, but they will get a starring role on the Postal Museum website. Oh, and the application process is via Instagram, so we’ve been treated to some incredibly cute photos of cats in post hats. Enjoy!

A post shared by Artemis and Apollo (@themainecoonlife) on Aug 31, 2017 at 7:50pm PDT

A post shared by Charlie Pratley (@charlie_pratley) on Aug 31, 2017 at 1:37pm PDT

A post shared by The Postal Museum (@thepostalmuseum) on Aug 31, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

A post shared by Nicky Perry (@creativenickyp) on Aug 26, 2017 at 2:26pm PDT

A post shared by Petunia (@petunia_kitty) on Aug 28, 2017 at 9:34am PDT

Applications are open now via #jobsfurcats.

