The Rio cinema in Dalston played 20 seconds of ‘La La Land’ at the start of ‘Moonlight’

The cheeky staff at the Rio cinema pulled off a hilarious spoof of the monumental Oscars mess-up last night, playing 20 seconds of ‘La La Land’ at the start of ‘Moonlight’. Luckily the sold-out audience got the joke straight-away, breaking into a huge round of applause. ‘It wasn’t the actual feature film, but a few seconds from a teaser trailer,’ the Rio's duty manager told us told today over the phone. ‘Then we shut it down, and did a bit of fumbling to make it look like we made a mistake.’

Props to @riocinema in #Dalston for playing the first 20 seconds of La La Land immediately before last night's screening of Moonlight pic.twitter.com/2ZLllrnPFq — Sophie Dukebox (@sophiedukebox) February 28, 2017

The Rio, a single-screen community cinema, has extended its run of 'Moonlight' and will be showing the Oscar winner for another week: 'It's perfect for our local audience.'

And in other Oscar oopsie news, this might be the best of the memes doing the rounds.

Has anyone done this yet pic.twitter.com/tMKSgLS3UD — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) February 27, 2017



