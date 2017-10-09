The Science Museum is showing ‘The Last Jedi’ on a galactically huge screen

‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ is the biggest film of the year — with apologies to ‘Wonder Woman’, ‘Dunkirk’ and especially to ‘Thor’ and his angry green friend — so it stands to reason you’re going to want to see it on the biggest screen available. Excitingly, The Science Museum will be booting up its IMAX screen and showing the latest episode in the ‘Star Wars’ saga in eye-popping IMAX 70mm (2D) when it opens in December.

Where better to witness the titanic struggle between good and evil, as the Science Museum switches itself into an unofficial science-fiction museum with three daily screenings of ‘The Last Jedi’ from its opening on December 14 and throughout the festive period. And while ‘Star Wars’ buffs are at London’s foremost temple of scientific knowledge, there’ll be ample opportunity to explore the place and discover whether Jedi powers are an actual scientific thing (spoiler: they are).





The Science Museum is the only place in the UK you can see ‘The Last Jedi’ in this galactically huge format. It’s also celebrating the fact with a special opening day double-bill of ‘The Force Awakens’ and ‘The Last Jedi’. That’s Episodes VII and VIII, one after the other. You’ll need a lot of popcorn.

Tickets for the Science Museum’s IMAX ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ screenings go on sale at 7am on Tuesday October 10. The movie opens in the UK on December 14.

