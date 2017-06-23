The tube roundel has been given a rainbow makeover to celebrate Pride

In celebration of London Pride, TfL is transforming parts of the network with a new rainbow design. The aim is to raise awareness and show support for the LGBT+ community as part of a range of activities taking place across London, and the rest of the UK, this month.

As part of the celebrations, TfL has given the tube roundels at Tottenham Court Road, Oxford Circus and Piccadilly stations a rainbow makeover. There’s also a new rainbow-coloured #loveislove sign at the entrance of Tottenham Court Road station.

Boris bikes have even been included in the festivities – 50 of them have been decorated with rainbow mudguards, so keep an eye out for those.

On the day of the Pride parade (Sat Jul 8), TfL is also going to decorate several bus stops around the city, including two in Charing Cross which will be kept permanently to serve as a symbol of the organisation’s support for the LGBT+ community, and demonstrate how proud the capital is of its diversity.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan is also excited about the injection of colour into the transport network, and what it stands for.

He said: ‘Here in London, you’re free to love whoever you want to love and be whoever you want to be. That’s just one of the reasons why our city is seen as a beacon for the LGBT+ community and has such a vibrant, thriving scene – one that is bursting with colour, and contributes hugely to the life and soul of London.’

In other news, Pride in London is opening a pop-up store in Soho.