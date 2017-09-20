  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

The V&A has been voted the best museum in the UK, apparently

By Nick Thompson Posted: Wednesday September 20 2017, 1:31pm

The V&A has been voted the best museum in the UK, apparently

The V&A has been chosen as London and the UK’s best museum. The central London cultural behemoth also came fifth in Europe, and in the top ten in the world, according to TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The National Gallery came second in the UK, while the British Museum came third. The rankings were based on millions of reviews and ratings given by cultural buffs over a 12-month period.

It’s not hard to see why everyone’s so drawn to the V&A; from Pink Floyd to da Vinci’s notebooks, the decorative arts and design museum has an awful lot going for it, and it’s free, so there’s that too. 

Don't agree? Then cast your vote in our 'Top London Museums' poll

In the meantime, why not go and see a celebrity stool sample at this weird London institution

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Nick Thompson

Nick Thompson is an Editorial Intern at Time Out. A Norfolk boy, part of him yearns for the flatlands, weird accents and big skies of East Anglia when not soaking up the offerings of the Big Smoke. Follow him at @Nick_ThompsonOG.

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest