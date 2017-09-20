The V&A has been voted the best museum in the UK, apparently

The V&A has been chosen as London and the UK’s best museum. The central London cultural behemoth also came fifth in Europe, and in the top ten in the world, according to TripAdvisor’s 2017 Travellers’ Choice Awards.

The National Gallery came second in the UK, while the British Museum came third. The rankings were based on millions of reviews and ratings given by cultural buffs over a 12-month period.

It’s not hard to see why everyone’s so drawn to the V&A; from Pink Floyd to da Vinci’s notebooks, the decorative arts and design museum has an awful lot going for it, and it’s free, so there’s that too.

Don't agree? Then cast your vote in our 'Top London Museums' poll.

