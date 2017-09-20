  • Blog
What is London’s favourite museum?

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Wednesday September 20 2017, 3:05pm

Our city is home to free museums, tiny museums and massive, internationally-renowned museums. We’ve got museums full of toys, space shuttles, vintage fashion, celebrity stool samples, surgical instruments and whale skeletons. But which great institution is London’s favourite? 

This recent survey named the V&A as the UK’s best (and the tenth best in the world), but what do you guys think about London’s incredible museums? Let’s find out. 

Show your fave some love in our poll below:

We shortlisted twenty of the best London museums, but if your fave isn’t on this list let us know in the comments box below. 

Overdosed on London's big attractions? Here are ten alternative London sights

