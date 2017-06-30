The V&A's week-long Reveal Festival kicks off tonight

With 145 galleries and more than two million items, the V&A is London’s biggest museum – and it’s about to get even larger. The museum’s new Exhibition Road Quarter opens this week, giving it three new spaces to play with: a massive exhibition gallery, an entrance hall and a public courtyard made entirely of porcelain. This Friday is your first chance to look around as the Quarter opens a free, week-long festival called Reveal. On the programme you’ll find huge sculptures, light drawings, specially commissioned music and dance pieces and an evening curated by Boiler Room. This Saturday, Exhibition Road itself will be closed to traffic and the V&A’s illustrious neighbours – the Science Museum, Natural History Museum, Royal Albert Hall and Imperial College – are all getting involved. Head down and be there as a 165-year-old London institution starts its next chapter.

