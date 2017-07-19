  • Blog
The world's largest inflatable obstacle course is coming to London

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Wednesday July 19 2017, 11:00am

Brace yourselves for The Beast, London. It's the world's largest inflatable obstacle course, and it's coming to Ally Pally next month. 

At 272 metres long, with 32 inflatable obstacles, a DJ and epic light displays, this ain't your standard bouncy castle in a pub garden. This is serious. That's why it's called The Beast. 

The monster inflatable is being blown up at Ally Pally this August bank holiday, and we’ve scored a deal with the organisers, who have given us a ton of £20 tickets minus the pesky booking fee. That’s the sort of deal that’ll put a spring in your step.

Street food vendors, including Saucy Chip and Taco Revolution, will also be on site, alongside bars with cocktails, craft beer and prosecco on tap. Our only advice is to indulge after and not before you take on The Beast. Definitely not before. 

The Beast will be at Alexandra Palace from Friday August 25 to Monday August 28. It'll be open between 10.00am and 11.00pm, with morning sessions for kids and families. 

To book a ticket for the Beast, click hereFor other great offers, click here.

Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is Digital Editor for Time Out London, a north Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

For any feedback or for more information email

