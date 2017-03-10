There could be Brexit-related trouble ahead for Pret

It's been a bit of a weird ride since the result of the EU referendum last June – Donald Trump is President of the US, house prices might go down(!) and Wetherspoon's is serving up kale and quinoa salads. Okay, that last one’s not Brexit-related. But still, we are living in a topsy-turvy world. And now it looks like Pret could be in trouble thanks to – you guessed it – Brexit.

Pret's HR director told a parliamentary committee that only one in 50 people applying for jobs at Pret are British. She added: 'If I had to fill all our vacancies with British-only applicants, I would not be able to fill them... because of a lack of applications.'

First Toblerone – and now Brexit is coming for our posh cheddar baguettes. Will it ever end?

