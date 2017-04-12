There’s a multi-faith vegan egg painting event in Hackney Wick this Easter weekend

London’s veganism is growing by the day, and Hackney is leading the charge with its regular vegan street food market. But we may have reached peak herbivore with the latest meat-free event out east: a ‘Multi-Faith Vegan Egg Painting’ weekend by Hackney Wick Canal.

What’s a vegan egg you ask? Well, they’re made out of wood, ‘sustainably sourced driftwood’, to be precise. And attendees are free to paint whatever they like, outside of religious iconography. After the Slavic Egg Painting session at 2pm, there will be a presentation on ‘veganism and grime’, a sunset drum circle and a ‘vegan after-party’ to top things off at 10pm. The event now has over 3,000 people ‘interested’ on its Facebook page; mind you, some are questioning its legitimacy and are using it to post vegan jibes and Nic Cage memes. Others just want to celebrate Easter without giving up their principles.

Is it all an elaborate joke? We’re not sure. But if it sounds like your kind of weekend, meet outside the Milk Float, a floating café on Hackney Wick Canal from 2pm on April 22 and 23, where you may or may not find a group of eager vegans holding wooden eggs.

Photo: Artee62/Flickr.

