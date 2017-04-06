There's a party in the Karl Lagerfeld store on Regent Street tonight

To celebrate the launch of its collaboration with illustrator Steven Wilson, the Karl Lagerfeld store on Regent Street is having a bash tonight – and you're invited. Unfortunately, the enigmatic Karl will not be in attendance, but there will be music, snacks and drinks in store, plus artist Steven Wilson will be in residence instead, showing off his super-colourful wares.

In addition to the Karl and Choupette-covered clothes, there will also be limited edition prints featuring Wilson's artwork, just in case you want the perfectly coiffed designer looming over you while you're on the sofa.

Screen printed in London, the limited edition capsule collection features Steven's bright, bold, colourful style, and some highlights are below:

Karl Lagerfeld x Steven Wilson clutch £115

Karl Lagerfled x Steven Wilson sweatshirt £145

Karl Lagerfeld x Steven Wilson pouch £125

Drinks will be served from 6pm on Thursday April 6 at Karl Lagerfeld, 145-147 Regent St, W1B 4JB.

