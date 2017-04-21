This dog-friendly guide to London is the gift every pooch owner needs

Let’s face it, dogs are great. Whether they’re fetching you a stick or begging for a treat, there’s no better companion to spend the day with. But if you’ve ever struggled to find things to do with your canine companion in London, a new dog-friendly guide book is hoping to change that.

‘London for Dogs’ features over 120 ideas for things to do with your dog in the city. The book is handily arranged by borough, and features recommendations from popular bloggers with dogs, so you and your four-legged friend will never feel unwelcome again – from dog-friendly pubs to beauty salons where you can pamper your pooch. The book even features inspiration for short trips away, so Buster the beagle and Daisy the dachshund will never have to go into the kennels again.

‘London For Dogs’, by Sarah Guy (Ebury Press) is out now. Buy it here.

