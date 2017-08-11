  • Blog
This is a burger pizza. You know you want it.

By Tom Howells Posted: Friday August 11 2017, 3:56pm

All images © Justin de Souza

We’ll keep this short. London’s burger kings Patty & Bun and pizza padres Yard Sale are doing a mega mashup this month, in which you’ll be able to get PIZZA BURGERS and BURGER PIZZAS Imagine that! (You don’t have to, it’s really happening.)

It’s an ingredient swap-shop situation, with P&B doing a Holy Pepperoni burger (a riff on a Yard Sale signature pizza): a beef patty topped with Cobble Lane pepperoni, ‘nduja sausage, fior de latte mozzarella and Yard Sale’s signature tomato sauce.

 

Patty & Bun's Holy Pepperoni burger

 

Yard Sale, meanwhile, will dish up Smokey Robinson pizzas (that’s P&B’s best burger), covered in a crumbled HG Walter beef patty, onions, bacon, smoky P&B mayo and more fior de latte cheese and tomato sauce.

 

 

Yard Sale's Smokey Robinson pizza

 

Sounds promising? Fuck yeah it does. They’re both available from Tuesday August 22 ’til Tuesday September 19 at Yard Sale and P&B’s respective branches.

For branch locations, check out Patty & Bun’s and Yard Sale’s websites.

Cheese. Meat. Bread. Check out our lists of London’s best pizzas and burgers.

