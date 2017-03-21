  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

This is what London looks like from the International Space Station

By Alexandra Sims Posted: Tuesday March 21 2017, 12:00pm

Frank’s Café, The Shard, Primrose Hill – there are plenty of places where you can take in stunning views of London and fill up your Instagram with impressive panoramas, but few can rival this London view 250 miles above the earth’s surface. NASA astronaut Robert Shane Kimbrough shared this shot of the capital on Twitter from the International Space Station, showing the dazzling lights of the capital at night.

On closer inspection, you can easily make out the inky-black Thames twisting through the starry yellow-and-white pepperings of lights, as well as the vein-like streets. The eagle-eyed may also make out the dark blobs of Hyde Park and Regent’s Park and the bright circle of The O2 Arena.

Want to see London closer up? Check out these incredible paintings of London’s gritty estates.

Or go back in time and see archive photos of what London’s public transport used to look like.

 

 

 

 

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Alexandra Sims

Alex is a news and events writer at Time Out London. She gets very excited when she sees dogs on the tube and appreciates a good guitar solo. Follow her on Twitter at @Alex0Sims.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest