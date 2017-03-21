This is what London looks like from the International Space Station

Frank’s Café, The Shard, Primrose Hill – there are plenty of places where you can take in stunning views of London and fill up your Instagram with impressive panoramas, but few can rival this London view 250 miles above the earth’s surface. NASA astronaut Robert Shane Kimbrough shared this shot of the capital on Twitter from the International Space Station, showing the dazzling lights of the capital at night.

On closer inspection, you can easily make out the inky-black Thames twisting through the starry yellow-and-white pepperings of lights, as well as the vein-like streets. The eagle-eyed may also make out the dark blobs of Hyde Park and Regent’s Park and the bright circle of The O2 Arena.

