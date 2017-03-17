This map shows the laziest postcodes in London

You’re busy. I’m busy. We’re all busy – duh, it’s London. And sometimes that means you just can’t be arsed to take care of things like laundry, cleaning the shower or fixing that thing that broke two months ago and still annoys you every day. We’ve crunched some numbers from the outsourcing app TaskRabbit, which lets you offload your errands on to others, to find out which areas of London need the help with which chores. Here’s what we discovered.

Idle Islington

N1 is London’s laziest postcode. It needs the most help with flatpack furniture and home and garden tasks.

Unfit Old Street

EC2A is the laziest place when it comes to doing any heavy lifting. We’re not judging you, tech wimps.

Entropic East End

E1 is the area in direst need of help with carpentry, cleaning and… shopping. Get off the sofa, East Enders!

Stinky Southwark

That cheesy smell isn’t Borough Market. SE1 is most likely to book someone else to do its dirty laundry.

Reposeful Regent’s Park

NW1 is the area with most people looking for help moving house. No bribing your mates with beer for them.

Horizontal Hampstead

Residents of NW3 are the most likely to get themselves a personal assistant. Stay classy!

