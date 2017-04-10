  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

This map shows where not to eat in London

By James Manning Posted: Monday April 10 2017, 10:58am

London food hygiene

When was the last time you lay sweating on the bathroom floor regretting a meal out? The answer could have something to do with where you live. We’ve scraped thousands of food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency, covering everything from pubs, bars and restaurants to supermarkets and nurseries, and averaged them out to identify the London postcodes where you’re most likely to end up with a dicky tummy.

Bad news for north Londoners: there’s a band of less-than-hygienic establishments stretching unbroken from Neasden to Ilford, with the very worst average rating in E13. South Londoners are mostly safe, bar a cluster of dodgy joints between Brixton and Peckham. London’s average rating, by the way, is lower than every other UK city except Leicester. Time to clean our act up.

Thanks to Mark Dunne for providing the data.

Love maps? This one shows London’s laziest postcodes.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 185 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest