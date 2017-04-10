This map shows where not to eat in London

When was the last time you lay sweating on the bathroom floor regretting a meal out? The answer could have something to do with where you live. We’ve scraped thousands of food hygiene ratings from the Food Standards Agency, covering everything from pubs, bars and restaurants to supermarkets and nurseries, and averaged them out to identify the London postcodes where you’re most likely to end up with a dicky tummy.

Bad news for north Londoners: there’s a band of less-than-hygienic establishments stretching unbroken from Neasden to Ilford, with the very worst average rating in E13. South Londoners are mostly safe, bar a cluster of dodgy joints between Brixton and Peckham. London’s average rating, by the way, is lower than every other UK city except Leicester. Time to clean our act up.

Thanks to Mark Dunne for providing the data.

