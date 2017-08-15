Three things happening this Tuesday that you need to know about

1. Roll up, roll up for a greedy British seaside holiday at St Christopher's Place Summer Tastefest, which is taking over St Christopher's Place piazza until Thursday. Today's theme is Martini Magic Tuesday, so head along from 5pm for some shaken not stirred action alongside gannet-friendly street food. Entry is free.

2. Pay a trip to London's famous department store, Liberty, for the first day of 'Mary's Living and Giving Charity Pop-Up', a boutique charity sale from retail guru Mary Portas, where you can get your mitts on pristine clothing, jewellery and footwear donated by the likes of Poppy Delevingne, Adwoa Aboah and Laura Bailey.

3. The zany food fanatics Bompas and Parr are holding a seance tonight. A Sausage Séance. Visit The Viktor Wynd Museum of Curiosities, Fine Art & Natural History in Hackney from 7pm tonight where you'll find a pork pentagram, a ‘spiritual’ sausage-making workshop, and a subterranean seance revolving around a specially designed ‘meat-based’ ouija board. Entry is £40 and a limited number of last minute tickets will be released today at 11am.