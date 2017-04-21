Trash Tiki is bringing cocktails made from waste to Shoreditch’s Curtain hotel

Getting wasted in London is about to take on a whole new meaning. It’s been announced that the bars at Shoreditch’s soon-to-open Curtain hotel will be overseen by the clever pair behind roaming cocktail pop-up Trash Tiki, whose concept is making drinks out of food waste. Yeah, you heard right.

Iain Griffiths and Kelsey Ramage will be leading the charge at the hotel, restaurant and members’ club as drink directors, serving up beverages using by-products and produce otherwise destined for the bin, despite the swanky setting. The Nixta Sour, for example, will use leftover tortillas from Red Rooster taqueria (a restaurant opening within the hotel) as an ingredient.

The dynamic duo will be overseeing drinks in the hotel’s restaurants and bars as well as cocktails served by The Lido on the hotel’s roof. Their remit even extends to the mini bars in the hotel rooms, which will stock pre-batched cocktails by the bottle.

The Curtain is due to open in May at 45 Curtain Rd, EC2A 4PJ.

