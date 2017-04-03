Victoria Beckham is completely lifeless in Carpool Karaoke

Former Spice Girl Victoria Beckham is known for her poker face. Since swapping mini skirts, platform boots and '90s girl power for the fashion industry, VB has rarely been spotted sporting a smile. She likes to keep her facial expressions simple and serene instead.

So it seems only fitting that she continued the theme in Carpool Karaoke on 'The Late Late Show with James Corden'.

The pair drove around LA belting out Spice Girls songs... but there was something a little wooden about the 42-year-old Londoner.

The latest edition of Carpool Karaoke features Victoria Beckham as a shop dummy that only the talk show host sees as a human, in a two and a half minute remake of 1987 film 'Mannequin'.

Taking to Twitter after the skit had aired, Beckham posed with her doll-like alter ego:

Vicky and I!! Who wore it better?!?! Still laughing @JKCorden 😂😂😂 #mannequin X VB pic.twitter.com/lUSi241YXR — Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) March 31, 2017

Before tweeting about her love for her former bandmembers.

#VivaForever

In other news, '13 Reasons Why' should be your next Netflix binge, David Tennant kept Londoners updated with the tube news last week and Beyonce could be in Disney's live-action 'Lion King'