David Tennant kept Londoners updated on tube delays this morning

Now here’s something that’ll brighten up even the most terrible of commutes: David Tennant reading the travel news.

Tube lines were down, there were severe delays, track faults and signal failures this morning, but ‘Doctor Who’ and ‘Broadchurch’ star David Tennant was on Absolute Radio lending his dulcet tones to the travel updates. So there’s that.

‘Problems on the tubes, there’s a lot of these,’ he frowned. ‘Gird your loins’, he added, before listing off enough TfL issues to put fear in the heart of any Londoner.

‘That’ll be a nightmare this morning… that’s a disaster,’ he concluded, proving that he is clearly no stranger to the tube and a celeb who truly feels our commuting pain.

Breakfast show host Christian O’Connell reckons Tennant’s voice helped to ease some truly awful travel news and we agree.

Tennant’s a busy man, but we’d like more of that next time we’re caught in a crush waiting for the number 94, please.

In other news, no one noticed Emma Watson leaving books on the tube, there’s a new ‘Game of Thrones’ trailer and Beyoncé could be in the new Disney live action ‘Lion King’