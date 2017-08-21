VIDEO: Hear Big Ben bong for the last time until 2021

At noon today, the bongs of Big Ben rang out across Parliament Square as they have done for 158 years. Except this was the last time, give or take a few special occasions, that it’ll sound for four years. Works on the Palace of Westminster have forced the UK’s biggest bell to button it – and we were there for its final chimes. Watch our video to hear them for yourself.
Here’s everything you need to know about why Big Ben has stopped bonging.
