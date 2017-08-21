  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

VIDEO: Hear Big Ben bong for the last time until 2021

By jamestcmanning Posted: Monday August 21 2017, 3:19pm

At noon today, the bongs of Big Ben rang out across Parliament Square as they have done for 158 years. Except this was the last time, give or take a few special occasions, that it’ll sound for four years. Works on the Palace of Westminster have forced the UK’s biggest bell to button it – and we were there for its final chimes. Watch our video to hear them for yourself.

Here’s everything you need to know about why Big Ben has stopped bonging.

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By jamestcmanning 262 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest