Watch the Met Police chase an escaped pig across a street in east London

It’s an odd job, being a London copper. Sometimes you’re engaged in serious incidents, sometimes… well, just watch this video.
Yes, that’s the boys in blue chasing a pig across Hainault Road in east London. The escaped porker not only briefly held up a bus, but took a fancy to a passing jogger in hi-vis. The porcine incident happened today at lunchtime. We trust both pig and jogger emerged unscathed.
Here’s a cute map of all the animals the London Fire Brigade has rescued.
