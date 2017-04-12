  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

Watch the Met Police chase an escaped pig across a street in east London

By James Manning Posted: Wednesday April 12 2017, 5:59pm

Watch the Met Police chase an escaped pig across a street in east London
Metropolitan Police

It’s an odd job, being a London copper. Sometimes you’re engaged in serious incidents, sometimes… well, just watch this video.

Yes, that’s the boys in blue chasing a pig across Hainault Road in east London. The escaped porker not only briefly held up a bus, but took a fancy to a passing jogger in hi-vis. The porcine incident happened today at lunchtime. We trust both pig and jogger emerged unscathed.

Here’s a cute map of all the animals the London Fire Brigade has rescued.

0
Add comment
Staff writer
By James Manning 191 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
  Livefyre
Newest | Oldest