Watch the sunset from The Shard tonight – free!

Have you ever wanted to watch the sun set over London from The Shard, but can’t bear the thought of forking out the entry fee?

Well, tonight Londoners are being given the chance to ascend that pointy skyscraper at dusk, and take in those skyline views free of charge.

You’ll also get a free Corona beer, and see The View from The Shard turned into a tropical beach, complete with window-facing hammocks, special guest DJs and Insta-worthy photo opportunities.

Entry is between 8-10pm tonight from the London Bridge entrance to The View from The Shard (apparently 8.08pm is the prime sunset-viewing time). You must be over 18 to participate, and it’s first come first served, so get there early to join the queue.

The Shard, 32 London Bridge St, SE1 9SG.

