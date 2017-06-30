Wear stars and stripes and get free all-American food at Balthazar this July 4

The White House’s current tenant may be testing the patience of even the staunchest American loyalist, but this July 4, the good ol' folks at Balthazar are keen to power through patriotically nonetheless.

To celebrate Independence Day, the snazzy London-by-way-of-NY brasserie is offering up a free American-influenced menu to 100 diners. The catch? There’s a dress code – and it’s ‘stars and stripes’.

The first 100 foodies to turn up dressed like a flag (underwear DOES NOT COUNT, ok?) will receive the free menu, which includes either an impressive sounding ‘Independence Day-Dog’, a signature macaroni cheese or a Balthazar burger and fries. Finish off with a classic apple pie, and wash the lot down with either a long julep or old fashioned (both made with Maker’s Mark bourbon).

Lacking the correct threads? Worry not: you can book the same set menu for £25 a head. On top of all that, the Balthazar bar will be serving up Yank-themed cocktails, giving you plenty opportunity to get in the spirit, and get on the spirits.

Balthazar is at 4-6 Russell St, WC2B 5HZ.

Still hungry? Get all star-spangled with our list of London's best American restaurants.