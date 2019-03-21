London’s best American restaurants

March 2019: We’ve added a star-spangled line-up of Stateside eateries including three real humdingers: Passyunk Avenue (an authentic Philadelphia-themed dive bar/diner in Fitzrovia); Randy’s Wing Bar (wings and more in Hackney); and go-getting Monty’s Deli, which not only rules in Hoxton but also has pitches in Spitalfields Market Kitchen and Market Halls Victoria. Other contenders worth a special mention include MeatUp (a hip, fun-loving BBQ and grill in Wandsworth Town) and The Vincent (a sheeny all-day eatery from the guys behind the Sebright Arms).

American restaurants in London bring out the best of the star-spangled country’s cuisine. Think burgers, barbecue, hot dogs, ribs and other delicious forms of meaty goodness (plus a couple of healthier California-style things like salads and poké bowls) and you're on the right track. Here’s our pick of the best American-style food in London.