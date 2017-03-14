What naff place in London do you secretly love?

Us Londoners can consider ourselves a cultured bunch. We’ve got more great art, eateries and architecture than you can shake a stick at, and you’re free to explore as far as your travelcard will take you.

But among the cutting-edge and cool locations lurk the cheesy tourist traps and sticky-floored clubs that we wouldn’t set foot in. Or admit to setting foot in, at least.

Have you got a soft spot for M&M’s World, or had the best nights of your life at Infernos? We want to know: what naff placed in London do you secretly love?

Share your uncool opinion with us anonymously below, and the best guilty pleasures will make it into Time Out magazine. We’re not judging you, honest.

Talking of guilty pleasures, did you hear that Steps are coming to London for a reunion?