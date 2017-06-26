It’s almost July 4, and for the latest in our series of features on different nationalities in London we’re looking across the Atlantic. For better or worse, it’s impossible to imagine what London would be like without the influence of the USA. From high street chains to cutting-edge bars, our streets are full of US imports. And that doesn’t just mean venues: more than 60,000 American-born Londoners walk among us.
But what we want to know is: what’s your favourite American place in London? Historical sites, finger-licking restaurants, Cali-esque design stores, NYC-style dive bars – we want to hear about them all. Leave your recommendations in the comments box below, and we’ll use the best in an upcoming issue of Time Out London magazine.
Need some inspiration? Here are our favourite American restaurants in London and some cool things to do on July 4: Independence Day.
Outsider Tart in Chiswick - by far the best American food I've had in London.
Aint Nothin But--great blues in a spit and sawdust honky tonk.
Stagolee in Fulham is the best of the American south in London.
Site of the former Texas Embassy in St. James is a fun little treasure hunt. After walking through to the courtyard and exploring why not try The American Bar at The Stafford Hotel as a reward for your efforts?
Duke's Brew & Cue in Dalston makes this southern gal feel at home with proper BBQ!
Also I love the rumour/fact (?) that the George Washington statue in front of the National Gallery is placed on a little patch of Virginia soil. Apparently he said he would never set food in Britain again and we took him for his word!
Stagolee's in Fulham. Newly opened with American staff. Great fried chicken and sides..especially the mac & cheese. I'm from the US and this is real deal southern comfort. :)