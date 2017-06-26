It’s almost July 4, and for the latest in our series of features on different nationalities in London we’re looking across the Atlantic. For better or worse, it’s impossible to imagine what London would be like without the influence of the USA. From high street chains to cutting-edge bars, our streets are full of US imports. And that doesn’t just mean venues: more than 60,000 American-born Londoners walk among us.

But what we want to know is: what’s your favourite American place in London? Historical sites, finger-licking restaurants, Cali-esque design stores, NYC-style dive bars – we want to hear about them all. Leave your recommendations in the comments box below, and we’ll use the best in an upcoming issue of Time Out London magazine.

