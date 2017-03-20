  • Blog
What’s your favourite Spanish place in London?

By James Manning Posted: Monday March 20 2017, 5:03pm

As the government inches closer to triggering Article 50, Time Out is celebrating the many different cultures and nationalities that have helped make modern London the greatest city on the planet. This week, we’re taking a look at Spanish influence on the city – and want to hear from you.

Tell us your favourite Spanish place in London. Whether it’s an authentic tapas joint, a bar with Estrella on tap or a gallery showcasing new Spanish arts talent, we want to hear about it. Make your recommendations in the comments section below, and the best of them will go into Time Out London magazine.

Need inspiration? Here are the best Spanish restaurants in London.

Staff writer
By James Manning 172 Posts

James Manning is the City Life Editor at Time Out London. He left London once but he didn’t much like it so he came back. Follow him on Twitter at @jamestcmanning.

For any feedback or for more information email

Elena Z
Elena Z

Andalucia, in Central London. Nice tapas :)

LeeLee
LeeLee tastemaker

Delicious tapas at Casa Brindisa and one of the best cured meat sandwiches can be found at Casa Manolo!