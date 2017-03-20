What’s your favourite Spanish place in London?

As the government inches closer to triggering Article 50, Time Out is celebrating the many different cultures and nationalities that have helped make modern London the greatest city on the planet. This week, we’re taking a look at Spanish influence on the city – and want to hear from you.

Tell us your favourite Spanish place in London. Whether it’s an authentic tapas joint, a bar with Estrella on tap or a gallery showcasing new Spanish arts talent, we want to hear about it. Make your recommendations in the comments section below, and the best of them will go into Time Out London magazine.

