Winterville is coming to Clapham for 2017

Love Christmas? Then listen up, because festive playground Winterville is returning to the capital next month with more dancing, eating, laughing and drinking than you can shake a snow globe at. This year sees a move to Clapham Common from Victoria Park – with Street Feast, Backyard Cinema, Plonk Golf and the Wasted Chic Christmas Market in tow.

Clapham Common will also play host to the Spiegeltent where parties will be thrown by the likes of Norman Jay, Ultimate Power, South London Soul Train and Sink The Pink. A dedicated kids’ area will be popping up too, complete with Santa’s Workshop and mini raves. With a fairground and roller disco also in the mix, you’ve got your entire festive season mapped out.

Winterville, Clapham Common. Nov 23-Jan 1 2018. Free entry.

Need another Christmas hit? Welcome to the real tinseltown.