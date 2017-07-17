WTF? A London dating pop-up turns single men into tiny 3D action figures

If you thought April’s ‘flat pack furniture speed-dating’ was bad, get ready for the end of days. A new pop-up coming to central London this August plans to turn ‘eligible bachelors’ from the Match dating website into mini versions of themselves. Single Londoners will literally be left on the shelf in the form 3D printed action figures, each standing seven inches tall.

The idea is that ‘single women’ will browse this collection of diminutive men and pick their favourites. ‘If they like what they see,’ profess the people of Match, they’ll be able to get in touch with the real-life version of the figurine by ‘following the link on the packaging’ (note: that’s ‘packaging’, not ‘package’). They can even take the little guy home with them. And if you happen to match with the real thing, he might just come back to yours, where his shrunken effigy can stare back at him from the bookshelf. So fun!

With ‘Model Males’ (that’s the name of the pop-up, obviously) Match is hoping to show that its site isn’t full of ghosting, ‘breadcrumbing’ men, though it’s not clear how these ‘eligible bachelors’ have qualified for the honour of being reimagined as a seven-inch doll.

Size doesn’t matter, but this is really pushing it.

‘Model Males’ will take place at 34 Thayer Street, W1U 2QX from Wednesday August 2-Friday August 4, 11.30am-3pm. Free, with a glass of prosecco on arrival.

Not into ogling seven-inch dolls? Try our guide to dating in the city.

Need a pick-me-up after reading this? Have a look at the puntastic vegetable carvings from the Lambeth Country Show.