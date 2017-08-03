Yeast infraction: Marmite is the most confiscated branded food at London City Airport

Marmite is king. This is undeniable. Of course, us Brits love a monarch – and the sticky, yeasty, powerfully salty spread is about as feted as royals come. Tenuous, us?

Little surprise, then, that the powers that be at London’s City Airport have revealed that Marmite is the number one branded food item to be confiscated from travellers (the actual number one item is, we shit you not, a snow globe). We’d argue that it’s a solid, but apparently a regular size jar is in breach of the 100ml liquid limit on flights. Who knew?

Luckily, the sympathetic angels at City proposed an amnesty on the stuff last Monday (July 31), providing offending flyers with a 70g travel jar of the black stuff for free. Now, alas, you’ll have to buy one of the new-style micro-jars if you want to snaffle Marmite abroad. They’re a quid, and available from the Co-op, Poundworld, Poundland, Poundstretcher, Boots airport stores and Caledonian Foods. As the old Scout saying goes: ‘Be prepared’.

Feelin’ salty? Run through our lists of London’s best breakfasts and brunches – there’s some Marmite in there somewhere!