Yet another London house is being raffled off

It often feels like finding somewhere to live in London is essentially a massive lottery, but now that feeling is starting to become actually, literally true. Last week we wrote about a new website that’s raffling off a flat on Dalston, following a competition for a house in Blackheath earlier this year. Now there’s another home ostensibly on the market for someone with a little bit of cash and a lot of luck.

The Fulham House Raffle – which, just to be clear, we’re not endorsing – doesn’t seem to have much more to it than a Facebook page and a ticket link, but it’s offering the prize of a swanky pad in an even swankier district, just for answering a question and buying a £150 ticket. Considering that last week’s Dalston raffle cost only two quid to enter, that seems pretty steep. But then this is Fulham, darling.

