You can now apply for studio space in Peckham Levels

Last year, Make Shift’s bid to reimagine Peckham Car Park as ‘Peckham Levels’ was accepted. With construction now well underway, the hunt for members to bring the seven storeys of workspaces, community hubs and studio space to life is on.

The application process opened this month inviting artists, makers and entrepreneurs to apply for studio or office space within the complex. Affordable workspaces were a fundamental part of Make Shift’s original proposal so the site is offering ten of the 50 studios to local talent at a highly subsidised rate, with prices ranging from £55 to £130 per month depending on size. The other 40 private studios will be priced from £255 per month, with larger offices for teams of up to 30 also up for grabs. Anyone living the freelance life will be able to apply for a desk in a co-working zone later in the year.

Those interested in taking up creativity residency in Peckham Levels have until Sunday April 30 to apply via the website. Shortlisted applicants will then be invited to meet the team and their proposals scored according to locality to the project, commitment to its ethos, ideas for use of the space and their business’s potential for growth. It’s also worth noting that successful applicants will be asked to pledge to volunteer within the local community.

If you’re not in need of a permanent space but require equipment or tools to bring your creative side project to life, music studios, manual workshops and screenprinting facilities will sit alongside the workspaces. Socials bods can make use of public areas including event and exhibition spaces, fitness studios and a café, and local sprogs can check in at the childcare centre.

