  • Blog
  • City Life
0
Add comment
0 Love It
Save it

You won’t want to miss these ace autumn events in London

By Ellie Walker-Arnott Posted: Friday September 1 2017, 4:28pm

You won’t want to miss these ace autumn events in London
Kendra Bean

Winter is coming. But don’t make like Jon Snow and get all doom and gloom about it. The arrival of autumn equals cosy jumpers, new shoes and London’s green spaces transforming into captivating swathes of orange. Finally, we can stop complaining about the lack of sunshine and embrace our city at its chilly, charming best.

The change in the season also means a whole host of new openings, events and festivals are on the horizon. For starters The Post Office’s secret underground railway, Mail Rail,  is reopening to the public. For years it connected the city’s post offices, carrying up to four million letters a day. From September 4, the rails, which stretch six-and-a-half miles from Paddington to Whitechapel, will be transporting visitors instead. It’s a spine-tingling and super-geeky journey that gets our stamp of approval. 

We can also finally stop hanging around on the streets of Soho waiting for our Sri Lankan crêpe fix. Hoppers, the popular street food spot, is opening a second restaurant in St Christopher’s Place on September 12. The brand new branch will seat 85 hungry Londoners and, best of all, they will take reservations. 🙌

September also sees annual staples like Open House, Totally Thames and the London Design Festival return for more packed programmes of events.

And that’s not all! Check out our guide to the best things to do in London this autumn. 

Advertising
Advertising
0
Add comment
Staff writer
By Ellie Walker-Arnott

Ellie is Digital Editor for Time Out London, a north Londoner and would-be cat lady, if only her landlord would let her have one. Follow her @Ellie_Wa.

For any feedback or for more information email

Comments

0 comments
&nbsp
Newest | Oldest