Unmissable events in London this autumn

Take a walk through the National Gallery and count the female artists on the wall: you’ll find barely a handful. Then count the number of female nudes by men on the wall (a lot) and you might start getting a sense of how history has thought of women and art. Fine art – like medicine and law – was a male-only world for centuries. But Artemisia Gentileschi didn’t give a hoot about all that. She forged a path as a lone female painter in the hyper-male world of Baroque art, and she’s finally getting her dues, all these centuries later, in ‘Artemisia’, the first major show of her art in the UK.

Artemisia was the daughter of noted Italian artist Orazio Gentileschi, and started her career creating darkly dramatic paintings in the style of Caravaggio. But at the age of 18, she was raped by her tutor Agostino Tassi. During the ensuing trial she was tortured with thumbscrews, just to make sure she was telling the truth. Tassi was convicted and exiled from Rome. It was brutal and shocking – and nothing would be the same for Artemisia after that. Her art became more confident, more aggressive and more empowering from then on. She celebrated female figures from history and myths, and she painted a lot – seriously, a lot – of men having their heads chopped off. Artemisia was a brilliant, talented, fierce, awe-inspiring artist and deserves all the attention and praise she’s about to get. The National Gallery. Oct 3-Jan 24 2021. £20, concs £18. Book your spot here.