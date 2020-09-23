Unmissable events in London this autumn
Chilling out at home won’t be an option this autumn when London’s plays, exhibitions and concerts are this good
The recent news of a London curfew for bars and restaurants is, admittedly, a massive downer. But there is a sliver of hope for your future nights out: the 10pm kick-out time does not apply to the city’s theatres, cinemas, and concert halls, so you can still tell bedtime to fuck off by putting on your mask and going on a (socially distanced) culture binge.
Ready to scoff your way through a whole year’s worth of art, music and theatre? Treat yourself: you deserve it. Join the queue as we serve up a buffet of delicious unmissable highlights in London this autumn.
The best things to do in London this autumn
Have a long tantric sesh at the British Museum
Clear all the images of a naked Sting from your mind, because the British Museum’s Museum’s ‘Tantra: Enlightenment to Revolution’ exhibition is all about uncovering the truth behind the beautiful, esoteric Eastern philosophical movement. Expect centuries’ worth of stunning objects, prints and paintings. British Museum. Sep 24-Jan 24 2021. Prices tbc. Find out more here.
Return to the National Theatre (finally)
After keeping us sane during lockdown with its free weekly broadcasts from its fantastic archive, the NT finally swings back into live life with ‘Death of England: Delroy’, a timely new stage work from Roy Williams and Clint Dyer examining Black Englishness. Olivier-winning ‘Hamilton’ star Giles Terera takes on the title role, a character whom theatre nerds will recognise as the Black best friend to Rafe Spall’s white protagonist in last year’s hit National Theatre production ‘Death of England’. It goes without saying that the one-person performance in the cavernous Olivier Theatre will be fully socially distanced, with the audience reduced to 500 seats. National Theatre, Olivier. Oct 23-Nov 28. Tickets on sale Oct 2, from £20. Find out more here.
Experience cosmic dancing at the Barbican
Writing about music is like dancing about architecture, so goes the famous quote. But what about dancing screened in architecture? That’s what the Barbican’s ‘Michael Clark: Cosmic Dancer’ exhibition promises, among other things. It’s dedicated to the groundbreaking British dancer and choreographer and set off by the brutalist masterpiece. Barbican Art Gallery. Oct 7-Jan 3 2021. £15-£17, concs £11-£17. Book your slot here.
Go to the summer exhibition (that’s actually happening in the autumn)
Bit late for the Summer Exhibition, isn’t it? Yes, but calling the Royal Academy’s annual open-submission mega-show the ‘Autumn Exhibition’ just doesn’t have the same ring to it. So it’ll be the same thing we get every summer – floor-to-ceiling art by greats and unknowns alike, plus all those little stickers on the walls – only a few months later. Cosy. Royal Academy of Arts. Oct 6-Jan 3 2021. of Arts. Oct 6-Jan 3 2021. £20-£22. Find out more here.
Hear some actual live music
Gigs are not easy in the era of social distancing – you can’t exactly pogo shirtless in some sweaty basement with a hundred other drunks when there’s a bloody pandemic – but that doesn’t mean that there’s no live music. For a start, St Martin-in-the-Fields is hosting a series of socially distanced classical music concerts. There’s some Bach, Messiaen, Mozart and Copland on September 26, with more solo and orchestral performances throughout the season. Wigmore Hall is currently operating at 10 percent capacity but that hasn’t stopped it from programming more than a hundred concerts running through to December. And the Jazz Cafe is back! Now as a seated-only venue, but with all the soulful, bluesy, Afrobeattastic vibes you could hope for.
See a big weird Bruce Nauman show at Tate Modern
One of Bruce Nauman’s works is called ‘Clown Torture’. That’s all you need to know about the pivotal, ultra-influential American artist, who’s finally getting a seriously big Tate show this autumn. Neons, installations, films: this show is going to have it all. Plus the aforementioned clown torture. Tate Modern. Oct 7-Feb 21 2021. £13, concs £12. Find out more here.
Discover what £100k of cold, hard, Lloyd Webber cash has done to the Palladium
Andrew Lloyd Webber famously dropped £100,000 on safety measures for the London Palladium this summer (THERE ARE SELF-CLEANING DOOR HANDLES!). Now it’s actually open to the public. The initial season is a bit of a mixed bag – a Van Morrison residency (November 17, 18, 20 and 21), some ‘in conversation with’-type events and a stand-up show from Daniel Sloss (October 30) – but it’s great to see the iconic venue getting back to something like normal. Various dates and prices. Find out more here.
Get involved with some immersive theatre
If immersive shows sound like a terrible idea at the moment, au contraire. Wandering around a controlled environment in a small group probably brings you in contact with fewer strangers than popping to Aldi. Leading the way is a reimagined, socially distanced take on long-running hit ‘The Great Gatsby’, back with us from October 1 at its dedicated venue Gatsby’s Mansion. The Vaults throws open its gates for ‘Dante’s In-Furlough’ (October 15-December 30), a trip through the circles of hell with a lockdown twist. Or if you’re itching to hear some live music, then visit new venue Lockdown Town (October 2-December 30), where you can explore five immersive environments, each with its own soundtrack, from ’50s rock ’n’ roll right back to, er, the music of the last global pandemic in 1918.
Check out a selection of beautifully severed heads
Take a walk through the National Gallery and count the female artists on the wall: you’ll find barely a handful. Then count the number of female nudes by men on the wall (a lot) and you might start getting a sense of how history has thought of women and art. Fine art – like medicine and law – was a male-only world for centuries. But Artemisia Gentileschi didn’t give a hoot about all that. She forged a path as a lone female painter in the hyper-male world of Baroque art, and she’s finally getting her dues, all these centuries later, in ‘Artemisia’, the first major show of her art in the UK.
Artemisia was the daughter of noted Italian artist Orazio Gentileschi, and started her career creating darkly dramatic paintings in the style of Caravaggio. But at the age of 18, she was raped by her tutor Agostino Tassi. During the ensuing trial she was tortured with thumbscrews, just to make sure she was telling the truth. Tassi was convicted and exiled from Rome. It was brutal and shocking – and nothing would be the same for Artemisia after that. Her art became more confident, more aggressive and more empowering from then on. She celebrated female figures from history and myths, and she painted a lot – seriously, a lot – of men having their heads chopped off. Artemisia was a brilliant, talented, fierce, awe-inspiring artist and deserves all the attention and praise she’s about to get. The National Gallery. Oct 3-Jan 24 2021. £20, concs £18. Book your spot here.
Laugh the night away on top of The O2
Top comic Suzi Ruffell is playing the strangest socially distanced gig in town: Stand Up at The O2 is literally a comedy gig on the iconic venue’s roof (with your ticket including the climbing ‘experience’). Speaking about the event, Suzi told us, ‘Like many other comedians, I have always dreamed of playing The O2. Obviously at the moment that’s not possible so when they got in touch and asked if I would play the next best thing I jumped at the chance.’ The O2. Sat Sep 26 and Oct 23. £4. Book your spot here.
