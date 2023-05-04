In case you hadn't heard, Britain is getting a new monarch. But we've had enough of old sausage fingers for the time being, frankly. So we sat down with London’s other royalty, who rule over the realms of theatre, drag, music and... Peckham. These kings of the capital are dripping in charisma, smarts and pzazz. Charlie boy better watch his back, lest they supplant him from the throne. Long live the alternative King(s)!

George Major, Pearly King of Peckham

Photograph: Time Out / Jess Hand

‘My grandfather was the pearly king of Mile End and his father was the Coster King on the market, I’ve been a Pearly King for 65 years – I started when I was twenty years old.

‘My dad's girlfriend used to sneak me into the into the markets and showed me the market life. I loved every minute of it. My auntie Iris made me my first pearly suit when I was six years old.’

‘I had a very hard life but if it hadn't been for my rough childhood I wouldn't be the man I am today. I feel pride more than anything about who I am and for the family I’ve brought into this world. I’ve got seven children, 14 grandchildren, and 11 great-great grandchildren and they all wear the pearls.’

JD King, Elvis impersonator

Photograph: Time Out / Jess Hand

‘Elvis loved the pomp and ceremony of fancy clothes and he is regal. When you're in an outfit like this jumpsuit, the glam with jewels and rings, it's special. It's larger than life, and that makes you feel energized.

‘Elvis is the king of my career. It’s a silly job but someone’s got to do it. Not only is it fun because Elvis is my hero, but it’s gratifying to do stuff for people who love and adore Elvis so much it’s really personal to them.

‘Charles’s job is to do what Elvis managed to do, which is to continue to evolve, to stay the same but different, to remain relevant.’

Shardeazy Afrodesiak, drag king

Photograph: Time Out / Jess Hand

‘Being a king is rebellious in its spirit. I call myself a Drag Ting. Being Shardeazy is an exploration of my inner masculinity and femininity and a love letter to the fluidity of gender. When I’m in my king element not having to assign a gender to myself feels really powerful.

‘It’s about having the bravery to tap into your own authenticity. It’s a pure explosion of self, which is scarier than just performing on the stage.

‘It’s common to be the only king or thing at a drag show. There’s a lot of frustration in the scene, but things are changing. People are being held accountable for having all white cis male lineups. I'm unpacking this at the moment and working on a documentary called “Our Kings” that delves into the drag scene.

‘But I try to remember that whatever makes you happy will make other people happy. And just be punk with it. Never falter from that boss bitch energy, you a baddie “4 lyfe”.’

Shaun Escoffery, Mufasa, ‘The Lion King’ musical

Photograph: Time Out / Jess Hand

‘I’ve been playing Mufasa for 15 years. “The Lion King” is a London landmark. I'm so proud and honored to be able to play the part, and to play alongside such a talented and authentic cast and crew still blows me away.

‘The most wonderful thing about Mufasa is that it’s not about him. It’s either about Simba or about his kingdom, and his ancestry. That’s why he’s such a good teacher to Simba, teaching him how to be strong, stoic, wise and to love the land.’

